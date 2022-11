WCCIS meeting with Kaarvan Crafts Foundation

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Sialkot representatives held a meeting with Kaarvan Crafts Foundation here on Thursday.

The motive was to create a linkage of trained working women from Karvaan Crafts Foundation with the chamber.

President WCCI Dr Mariam Nouman presided over the meeting. Projects heads Kulsoom Aziz and Fauzia from Kaarvan Crafts Foundation, Lahore, were attended the meeting.

Executive Committee Members Nadia Qaiser, Uzma Zaka, Chairperson Legal Aid Committee Lubna Tubsim, Chairperson Hospital/Health Services Dr. Neelam Tariq and Secretary General Omaima Alvi also attended the meeting.