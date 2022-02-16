WCCIS organizes gardening workshop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) on Wednesday organized a gardening workshop to provide knowledge to citizens on basics of gardening with practical demonstration.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar was chief guest while Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Environment Protection /PHA Syed Ahtesham Mazhar Gillani attended the session.

WCCIS Dr Mariam Nouman demonstrated the participants on basic kitchen gardening techniques, preparation of soil and vertical gardening.

Madiha Faisal briefed on the planting of Bonsai tree while Uzma Zakabriefed the audience on Oyster Mushroom cultivation.