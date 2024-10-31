WCCIS president chairs meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr. Mariam Nouman chaired a meeting with Dr. Faisal and Dr. Kifait to finalise the signing of a groundbreaking research contract titled: “Understanding and Facilitating Women Entrepreneurship, and Female Workforce Participation in Sialkot, Pakistan – Through Understanding Enablers, Barriers, and Subsequent Impact on Economic Performance.

”

This research aims to uncover the challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Sialkot and assess how enhancing female workforce participation can drive economic growth.

Dr. Mariam said, "At WCCIS, we are committed to fostering impactful studies and initiatives that empower women entrepreneurs and promote economic progress."

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President, WCCIS Gulzaib Waqas Awan, Vice President, WCCIS Rubina Naveed and executive members of WCCIS.