Open Menu

WCCIS President Chairs Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

WCCIS president chairs meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr. Mariam Nouman chaired a meeting with Dr. Faisal and Dr. Kifait to finalise the signing of a groundbreaking research contract titled: “Understanding and Facilitating Women Entrepreneurship, and Female Workforce Participation in Sialkot, Pakistan – Through Understanding Enablers, Barriers, and Subsequent Impact on Economic Performance.

This research aims to uncover the challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Sialkot and assess how enhancing female workforce participation can drive economic growth.

Dr. Mariam said, "At WCCIS, we are committed to fostering impactful studies and initiatives that empower women entrepreneurs and promote economic progress."

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President, WCCIS Gulzaib Waqas Awan, Vice President, WCCIS Rubina Naveed and executive members of WCCIS.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Sialkot Chamber Women Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

19 minutes ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

42 minutes ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

3 hours ago
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

15 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

15 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan