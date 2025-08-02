Open Menu

WCCIS VP Attends UMT Sialkot’s 13th Degree Show

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

WCCIS VP attends UMT Sialkot’s 13th Degree show

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Vice President (VP) of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Rubina Naveed, along with Nadia Qaisar,Chairperson of the Trade and Delegation Committee,attended the 13th Degree Show at the University of Management and Technology (UMT),here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,the event was a vibrant showcase of innovation,creativity and talent,featuring outstanding final-year projects by students from Graphic Design,Fashion Design and other creative disciplines. Visitors were inspired by the high level of artistic excellence and originality on display.

Rubina Naveed and Nadia Qaisar extended their heartfelt congratulations to the students and faculty for organizing a successful and impactful event.They also expressed their best wishes for the students' future endeavors.

