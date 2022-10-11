WCCSI striving for provision of small scale business opportunities to women

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :President of Women Chambers of Commerce and Small Industry (WCCSI), Quetta, Sharmin Younis on Tuesday said that steps would be taken for the provision of small scale business opportunities to Balochistan women.

"Concerted strategy will be devised to ensure full support to women entrepreneurs in Balochistan to make them economically stable and empowered," she said while talking to the members of the chamber.

The newly elected president of the chamber said that the women of Balochistan were talented. They needed opportunities to prove their mettle, she added.

"We will create an active forum for the issues and follow such a strategy through mutual consultation, which will provide opportunities to the women for economic development," she said.

While expressing her gratitude, she said that every possible effort would be made to live up to the expectation of the members.