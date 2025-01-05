WCLA Arranges Guided Tour Of Old Havelis Of Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Sunday organized its monthly guided tour of Old Havelis in Walled Lahore, attracting 150 tourists.
The tour showcased several historic havelis, including Mubarak Haveli, Haveli Wajid Ali Shah, Noori Building, and Haveli Barood Khana, offering visitors a glimpse into the city's rich architectural legacy.
In addition to exploring these heritage sites, participants enjoyed the vibrant Rangeela Rikshaw ride and traditional cultural performances. Refreshments were also provided for the tourists, who praised the tour for its insightful look into Lahore's past.
WCLA Deputy Director (Tourism) Asghar Hussain emphasized the significance of these havelis as a window into Lahore's social and architectural history. He said the Old Havelis of Androon Lahore are a significant element of the city's architectural legacy.
They not only display traditional designs but also provide a window into the daily life of the past. Visiting these historic homes is like traveling back in time, allowing one to experience how people once lived and interacted within the social fabric of Old Lahore. These tours emphasize the architectural foundations established by common people, not just by rulers or officials, which have influenced the distinct structures of the old city, he added.
WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that the havelis, built during the Mughal, Sikh, and British periods, are an integral part of Lahore’s heritage. He further highlighted the Authority's efforts to preserve these cultural treasures amid urbanization, with the addition of cultural performances to enrich the visitor experience.
With growing interest and appreciation, WCLA plans to make this tour a regular monthly event.
