WCLA Arranges Tour Of Hidden Places Of Lahore Fort
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) conducted the much-anticipated tour of hidden places of the Lahore Fort on Saturday, offering participants a rare glimpse into the lesser-known marvels of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The event was a resounding success, with history enthusiasts, photographers, and families coming together to explore the fort's hidden treasures.
The two-hour tour guided participants through secret chambers, architectural masterpieces, and enigmatic spaces, many of which are typically inaccessible to the public. Highlights included the Arzgah, Kala Burj, Akbari Gate, Sheesh Mahal Attic Rooms, and Kharak Singh Haveli, along with the Mughal Water Channels, Torture Cells, and the Mysterious Grave. Visitors were captivated by the intricate frescoes, panoramic rooftop views, and stories of the fort's rich history across Mughal, Sikh, and British eras.
Speaking about the tour’s success, Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said, “Today’s event reaffirmed our belief in the power of cultural engagement.
The Lahore Fort is not just a structure; it’s a repository of history, art, and human ingenuity. This tour allowed us to share its hidden stories and intricate details with the public in a way that resonates deeply. We are grateful for the overwhelming response and enthusiasm from the attendees.”
Deputy Director Tourism Asghar Hussain also expressed his delight, stating, “It was heartening to see so many people connect with our shared heritage during this tour. The ‘Hidden Places of Lahore Fort’ is more than an exploration; it’s an invitation to rediscover history and experience the lesser-seen parts of one of Pakistan’s most iconic landmarks. The positive feedback has been truly encouraging, and we look forward to organizing more such events in the future.”
Participants enjoyed a seamless experience with expert guides who narrated fascinating anecdotes and historical insights at each stop. The inclusion of refreshments added a welcoming touch, making the event not only educational but also enjoyable.
