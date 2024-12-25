Open Menu

WCLA Celebrates Christmas And Quaid’s Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM

WCLA celebrates Christmas and Quaid’s day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Wednesday celebrated Christmas and Quaid’s birthday with its staff and especially christen staff across Lahore’s iconic heritage sites.

According to sources here, festivities were organised at the Royal Trail, Lahore Fort, Shalimar Gardens and Jahangir’s Tomb ensuring that the spirit of Christmas illuminated every corner of these historical landmarks.

Cake-cutting ceremonies were held at each site, symbolising unity.

The beautifully adorned venues added to the festive cheer as WCLA reaffirmed its commitment to honoring cultural and religious diversity, sources added.

A special highlight of the event was a surprise visit by Santa Claus who delighted children with his appearance. Santa distributed gifts to children, spreading smiles and creating memorable moments for families in attendance.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari expressed heartfelt wishes to the Christian community emphasizing the authority’s dedication to creating an inclusive environment.

Related Topics

Lahore Christmas Visit SITE Christian Event Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing ..

RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade

21 minutes ago
 Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3

Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3

22 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report ..

Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy

37 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..

51 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th e ..

Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners

2 hours ago
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Chri ..

COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas

2 hours ago
 Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of in ..

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridge ..

Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from T ..

Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday

3 hours ago
 Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi du ..

Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array o ..

Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan