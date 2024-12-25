WCLA Celebrates Christmas And Quaid’s Day
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Wednesday celebrated Christmas and Quaid’s birthday with its staff and especially christen staff across Lahore’s iconic heritage sites.
According to sources here, festivities were organised at the Royal Trail, Lahore Fort, Shalimar Gardens and Jahangir’s Tomb ensuring that the spirit of Christmas illuminated every corner of these historical landmarks.
Cake-cutting ceremonies were held at each site, symbolising unity.
The beautifully adorned venues added to the festive cheer as WCLA reaffirmed its commitment to honoring cultural and religious diversity, sources added.
A special highlight of the event was a surprise visit by Santa Claus who delighted children with his appearance. Santa distributed gifts to children, spreading smiles and creating memorable moments for families in attendance.
WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari expressed heartfelt wishes to the Christian community emphasizing the authority’s dedication to creating an inclusive environment.
