WCLA Celebrating Life And Works Of Allama Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 07:38 PM

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is celebrating the life and works of the legendary poet and philosopher, Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal, with a series of events honoring his enduring legacy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is celebrating the life and works of the legendary poet and philosopher, Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal, with a series of events honoring his enduring legacy.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday this November, it announced evenings dedicated to the poetic and philosophical brilliance of Iqbal, featuring poetry recitation and soulful 'Kalam' singing. These gatherings aimed at connecting audiences with the spirit and vision of Iqbal’s poetry, bringing his timeless words and ideas to life.

The events would take place every Saturday and Sunday throughout November, starting from today from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

This month-long tribute provides an opportunity to rediscover Iqbal's contributions to literature and philosophy in a setting as timeless as his words. WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari emphasized the importance of honoring our national heroes, stating, “WCLA is keen to revive the cultural spirit of Lahore city and remembering our heroes is an integral part of that mission."

Dr Allama Iqbal’s legacy is not just a part of our history but a guiding light for our future, he said and added that WCLA was committed to continuing this activity throughout November to honor the poet of the East and inspire future generations with his poetic legacy.

