WCLA, Communal Hub launch Eco Literacy Campaign to transform Walled city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Communal Hub have announced the launch of the Eco Literacy Campaign, a groundbreaking initiative designed to transform Androon Lahore [Walled City], one gate at a time.

This ambitious project aims to clean up the mohallahs and galis [streets] of Androon Lahore, plant trees, preserve the city's rich heritage, promote sustainable tourism practices, and foster community engagement.

Commencing from Delhi Gate, the campaign will systematically cover all 12 Gates of the Walled City, engaging the youth of each locality to drive change under the guidance of experts and WCLA staff.

The Eco Literacy Campaign seeks to empower local youth with knowledge and resources to protect and showcase the unique cultural and historical heritage of the Walled City, while promoting environmentally responsible tourism practices that benefit the local community.

The campaign focuses on educating communities about the impact of human activities on the environment and encouraging environmentally responsible practices. It aims to instill pride and a sense of ownership in Lahore’s living heritage through conservation and community participation. It promotes eco-friendly tourism infrastructure, responsible travel behaviors, and support for local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Organizing workshops, training programs, and events will empower residents to take ownership of their heritage and contribute to sustainable tourism development.

The Eco Literacy Campaign is made possible through strategic partnerships with Najaf school System, Akhuwat, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), Beaconhouse National University (BNU), community groups, NGOs, local CBOs, and Destination Media.

Director General of WCLA Mr. Kamran Lashari stated, "The Eco Literacy Campaign is an essential step toward preserving the historical and cultural fabric of Androon Lahore while promoting sustainability. By engaging our youth and local communities, we aim to create a long-lasting impact that ensures a cleaner, greener, and more vibrant Walled City for generations to come."

“Join the Eco Literacy Campaign and become part of a movement that celebrates a clean and green heritage, promotes sustainability, and empowers local youth and communities”, he appealed and said that together, we can transform Androon Lahore by preserving its cultural legacy while ensuring a greener and more sustainable future.