WCLA completes half of conservation work of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed more than half of the conservation and restoration work of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh, located in Gujranwala. The project was started in May 2024 and it will be completed by November 2025.

According to a spokesman for the WCLA, the Haveli is historically famous for Ranjit Singh who was born and brought up here. Therefore, it is considered as one of the prominent architectural buildings of Sikh heritage. More than half of the work has been completed including documentation, surface treatment, and removal of encroachment. The budget of this project is 84.5 million rupees.

Najam ul Saqib, Director Conservation and Planning, Walled City of Lahore Authority, talked about the conservation project and said, "We have been progressing swiftly with the conservation project of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Significant restoration elements have been successfully completed, while ongoing work includes structural consolidation and roof treatment. Additionally, this project encompasses an illumination plan, whereby various lights will be installed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Haveli. Considerable efforts are also being dedicated to facilitating public access, ensuring that the site remains readily accessible for exploration".

Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed her opinion and said, "The conservation project of Haveli Ranjit Singh has entered its final phases, and the site will soon be accessible to the public. We look forward to welcoming visitors to explore this heritage landmark. WCLA is committed to expanding and intensifying its efforts to preserve these significant cultural heritage sites beyond Lahore".