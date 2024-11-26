Open Menu

WCLA Completes Half Of Conservation Work Of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

WCLA completes half of conservation work of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed more than half of the conservation and restoration work of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh, located in Gujranwala. The project was started in May 2024 and it will be completed by November 2025.

According to a spokesman for the WCLA, the Haveli is historically famous for Ranjit Singh who was born and brought up here. Therefore, it is considered as one of the prominent architectural buildings of Sikh heritage. More than half of the work has been completed including documentation, surface treatment, and removal of encroachment. The budget of this project is 84.5 million rupees.

Najam ul Saqib, Director Conservation and Planning, Walled City of Lahore Authority, talked about the conservation project and said, "We have been progressing swiftly with the conservation project of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Significant restoration elements have been successfully completed, while ongoing work includes structural consolidation and roof treatment. Additionally, this project encompasses an illumination plan, whereby various lights will be installed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Haveli. Considerable efforts are also being dedicated to facilitating public access, ensuring that the site remains readily accessible for exploration".

Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed her opinion and said, "The conservation project of Haveli Ranjit Singh has entered its final phases, and the site will soon be accessible to the public. We look forward to welcoming visitors to explore this heritage landmark. WCLA is committed to expanding and intensifying its efforts to preserve these significant cultural heritage sites beyond Lahore".

Related Topics

Lahore Budget Gujranwala SITE May November Media Million

Recent Stories

realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The ..

Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tourna ..

35 minutes ago
 Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Frid ..

Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale

1 hour ago

AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen econo ..

Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties

2 hours ago
 PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah ..

PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfac ..

CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest

3 hours ago
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashe ..

PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes

4 hours ago
 Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first ..

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscrea ..

Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

6 hours ago
 SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional ..

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan