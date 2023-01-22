WCLA completes library building conservation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) has successfully completed conservation of the library building located inside Hazrat Mian Mir shrine.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the part of wall paintings called fresco work, had been reclaimed by the WCLA workers. Fresco work was buried inside plaster which had been restored successfully.