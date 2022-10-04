WCLA completes renovation of Kuri Bagh with Rs 3.9m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed conservation of General Allard's Tomb in Anarkali, popularly known as Kuri Bagh or Daughter's Garden, with Rs 3.9 million.

According to WCLA spokesperson here on Tuesday, the project had been funded by Ambassade De France Au Pakistan and started in June 2022.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galley inaugurated the monument in Lahore on October 4, 2022.

WCLA Director Conservation Najamus Saqib said that the Authority carried out the conservation and renovation of the tomb, adding that flooring, entrance gate, landscaping, outdoor furniture and drainage system had been repaired.

He said that history plaques related to the monument had been placed there, adding that General Allard was a French General, who joined the army of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. He and his daughter were buried in this garden.

He said that it was an important historical site and had now been conserved with the best practices.