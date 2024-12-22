Open Menu

WCLA Concludes Its Two-day Talent Hunt At Lahore Fort

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM

WCLA concludes its two-day talent hunt at Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) successfully concluded its two-day talent hunt at the Lahore Fort, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and artistic brilliance of Pakistan.

Held on the 21st and 22nd of December, the event showcased exceptional performances in painting, calligraphy, music instrument playing, singing, dance and stand-up comedy.

The final day witnessed an overwhelming response, with participants and audiences coming together to celebrate art and culture. Performers from across the region brought their best talents to the stage, with standout acts captivating attendees. The historic ambiance of the Lahore Fort added a regal charm, reminiscent of Mughal court traditions where artists once displayed their talents before emperors.

Reflecting on the event's success, Avais Raza, Assistant Director Media and Marketing, WCLA, stated,

"Our vision was to create an inclusive space for artists to shine. This event underscores our dedication to promoting talent and fostering a culture where creativity thrives. The response from participants and attendees has been heartwarming, and we are proud to support such initiatives that uplift local artists."

Kamran Lashari , Director General WCLA, shared his views,

"By blending heritage and contemporary art, we aimed to revive the spirit of traditional Mughal performances. The passion of the artists and the enthusiasm of the audience reaffirm our commitment to preserving and celebrating our cultural identity. We look forward to hosting more such events in the future."

