WCLA Concludes Its Two-day Talent Hunt At Lahore Fort
Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) successfully concluded its two-day talent hunt at the Lahore Fort, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and artistic brilliance of Pakistan.
Held on the 21st and 22nd of December, the event showcased exceptional performances in painting, calligraphy, music instrument playing, singing, dance and stand-up comedy.
The final day witnessed an overwhelming response, with participants and audiences coming together to celebrate art and culture. Performers from across the region brought their best talents to the stage, with standout acts captivating attendees. The historic ambiance of the Lahore Fort added a regal charm, reminiscent of Mughal court traditions where artists once displayed their talents before emperors.
Reflecting on the event's success, Avais Raza, Assistant Director Media and Marketing, WCLA, stated,
"Our vision was to create an inclusive space for artists to shine. This event underscores our dedication to promoting talent and fostering a culture where creativity thrives. The response from participants and attendees has been heartwarming, and we are proud to support such initiatives that uplift local artists."
Kamran Lashari , Director General WCLA, shared his views,
"By blending heritage and contemporary art, we aimed to revive the spirit of traditional Mughal performances. The passion of the artists and the enthusiasm of the audience reaffirm our commitment to preserving and celebrating our cultural identity. We look forward to hosting more such events in the future."
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jhelum launches major anti-encroachment drive, warnings issued to violators2 minutes ago
-
WCLA concludes its two-day talent hunt at Lahore Fort2 minutes ago
-
RCCI wants stakeholders' input on Tax-Bill 20242 minutes ago
-
Applications sought for solarization of agriculture tube-wells12 minutes ago
-
Over 2.5m benefited from Police Khidmat centers12 minutes ago
-
Speakers highlights youth role in advancing Kashmir Cause12 minutes ago
-
Umar Hayat advises regular inspection of gas equipment to prevent accidents12 minutes ago
-
Killer arrested12 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to host donkey cart race, games, e-sports tourneys12 minutes ago
-
Minister, US envoy attend Christmas celebrations22 minutes ago
-
60 highways schemes to be completed in Faisalabad22 minutes ago
-
Safe city project reviewed22 minutes ago