WCLA Conducts Survey Of Old, Dilapidated Buildings
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) recently conducted a comprehensive survey of old and dilapidated buildings and issued notices to vacate those deemed dangerous, ensuring timely evacuation.
To facilitate the poor and underprivileged residents of these buildings, the Authority itself had bore the cost of their rents so that they could secure alternative housing, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
So far, the Walled City of Lahore Authority had vacated a total of 86 dangerous buildings, which include 14 in Lohari Gate, 10 in Bhatti Gate, 9 in Dehli Gate, 6 in Yaki Gate, 2 in Sheranwala Gate, 27 in Akbari Gate, 7 in Mochi Gate, 7 in Taxali Gate and 4 in Kashmiri Gate/Rang Mehal.
WCLA had also launched an extensive social mobilization campaign within the community, encouraging residents of Lahore’s walled city to repair and secure their houses in order to prevent any potential accidents and loss of human lives.
Earlier this morning, the roof of an old house adjacent to the G-177, ‘’Mughlan Da Kho’’ building, collapsed.
However, the Walled City of Lahore Authority had already issued a notice and vacated the house some time ago, which prevented any loss of life. Following the incident, the WCLA team immediately inspected neighboring houses and reviewed necessary safety measures.
The Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Maleeha Rashid said, "Our foremost priority is the protection of human lives. In this regard, the Walled City of Lahore Authority has always taken proactive measures to ensure that no precious lives are lost due to dilapidated or dangerous buildings. We not only relocate residents to safe places but also provide them with financial assistance. This effort will continue in the future; however, at the same time, we expect the community to focus on repairing and restoring their homes through self-help. The Walled City Authority will continue its struggle, together with the community, to make their homes safer.”
The Walled City of Lahore Authority would continue its efforts to safeguard citizens and preserve heritage in the future, she added.
