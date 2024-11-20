WCLA Conserving Shrine Of Syed Musa Pak
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is undertaking conservation of the shrine of Syed Musa Pak, a revered Sufi saint, in Multan. The project is scheduled for completion by June 30, 2025, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
This conservation effort is being conducted in collaboration with the Auqaf Department, which appointed the WCLA as the technical and executing agency for the initiative. As per details, the project would cost a total budget of Rs. 70.39 million.
Syed Musa Pak shrine consists of three sections: the mosque, shrine, and a musafir khana [lodge for travelers]. While the mosque and shrine will be preserved, the musafir khana will be newly constructed. Conservation work includes structural consolidation, flooring, and the restoration of Blue Kaashi tiles. The mosque's exterior and ablution area will be renovated, with improved tile work, sanitation, and lighting. Additionally, the shrine and mosque will be illuminated for beautification, enhancing the space for visitors. Electrical systems in and around the shrine will also be upgraded.
Director Conservation WCLA Najam-us-Saqib, said: "The city of Multan holds considerable historical significance, renowned not only for its vibrant trade and commerce but also as a center of Sufi heritage, where revered saints lived and disseminated their teachings.
However, numerous historic structures, particularly from the colonial period, have fallen into disrepair and require restoration to preserve their cultural prominence. The conservation initiative for the Musa Pak shrine represents a vital step toward this objective. Through this project, we are dedicated to enhancing accessibility for visitors, ensuring they can engage in their devotional practices with ease and reverence".
WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said, "Our commitment to preserving the nation’s heritage extends beyond Lahore, with the conservation of the Musa Pak Shrine serving as a testament to this mission. Recognizing Sufi saints and their shrines as integral elements of our cultural legacy, we are dedicating substantial efforts to the restoration of the shrine of Syed Musa Pak. We sincerely thank the Auqaf Department for their invaluable cooperation in this project and look forward to continuing our work to safeguard and celebrate our cultural heritage in all its diverse forms".
