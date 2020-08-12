WCLA conserving Tomb of Mir Chakar Rind & Satghara Fort

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started conservation of Tomb of Mir Chakar Rind along with the fort of Satghara in Okara.

The Director General WCLA visited the site and inspected the work along with the Conservation Team of WCLA, District Administration Okara and locals.

The WCLA was improving the infrastructure services of the area around the Fort of Satghara while open drains will be covered and replaced with an underground sewer system.

The gates and the fortification wall of Satghara Fort, as well as the tomb of Mir Chakar Rind, were also being conserved. The total cost of the project will be Rs100.04 million,informed WCLA spokesperson.

There are three components of the project which include the tomb, fortified wall and the infrastructure services.

According to details, the dome was 65% complete, fortified walls 95% complete and the infrastructure was 80% complete.

The project will be completed till September 30,this year and will be opened for tourists.

Satghara Fort and the tomb of Mir Chakar Rind are situated in district Okara, spreading over an area of approximately 1,68,000 square feet.

Director General WCLA, Kamran Lashari said, "We started working on the preservation of this tomb as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. The work has been carried out according to the best standards of conservation and locals were also happy over the preservation of the tomb of a hero and the historic walled city".

The WCLA was working in other provinces as well for the improvement of the heritage,he said.