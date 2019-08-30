UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WCLA Declares Heritage Properties In Punjab Gazette

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:12 PM

WCLA declares heritage properties in Punjab Gazette

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) prepared a list of 16 buildings to be declared as heritage properties which after the approval of Heritage Conservation Board has been printed in the official Punjab Gazette

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) prepared a list of 16 buildings to be declared as heritage properties which after the approval of Heritage Conservation board has been printed in the official Punjab Gazette.

As per the survey conducted by the conservation team of WCLA, there are 247 high architectural merit properties inside the walled city Lahore which need to be declared as Heritage properties. Initially 34 properties were declared as heritage properties as per the section 23 of WCLA ACT 2012 out of which 16 have been printed in the official Punjab Gazette.

The sixteen properties printed in the official Punjab Gazette are Haveli Kabli Mal, Dina Nath Haveli, Bej Nath Haveli , Mian Sultan Haveli, Laal Haveli, D-747 , D-748 , D- 838 , D-750 , House of Allama Iqbal B-597, A-12, Neevin Masjid, Victoria High school, Haveli Dhyan Singh, Wazir Khan Mosque and Mariam Zamani Mosque, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Deputy Director Building Control WCLA Mubashir Hassan said that it was important to declare the heritage properties so that the original fabric of the city could be saved from any further deterioration.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari was of the view that to save the heritage fabric of the city and to restore the heritage buildings it was important to declare the high architecture merit buildings in the city as heritage properties.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Victoria Dina Mosque From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

2 hours ago

Prime Minister proud of nation for showing solidar ..

3 minutes ago

US Diplomat to Visit Saudi Arabia, 3 Other Nations ..

3 minutes ago

Czech Republic constructs water channel in Baka Kh ..

3 minutes ago

PTI govt to reduce petroleum prices for people's b ..

3 minutes ago

THAAD Air-Launched Interceptor Destroys Flight Tar ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.