WCLA declares heritage properties in Punjab Gazette

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) prepared a list of 16 buildings to be declared as heritage properties which after the approval of Heritage Conservation board has been printed in the official Punjab Gazette.

As per the survey conducted by the conservation team of WCLA, there are 247 high architectural merit properties inside the walled city Lahore which need to be declared as Heritage properties. Initially 34 properties were declared as heritage properties as per the section 23 of WCLA ACT 2012 out of which 16 have been printed in the official Punjab Gazette.

The sixteen properties printed in the official Punjab Gazette are Haveli Kabli Mal, Dina Nath Haveli, Bej Nath Haveli , Mian Sultan Haveli, Laal Haveli, D-747 , D-748 , D- 838 , D-750 , House of Allama Iqbal B-597, A-12, Neevin Masjid, Victoria High school, Haveli Dhyan Singh, Wazir Khan Mosque and Mariam Zamani Mosque, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Deputy Director Building Control WCLA Mubashir Hassan said that it was important to declare the heritage properties so that the original fabric of the city could be saved from any further deterioration.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari was of the view that to save the heritage fabric of the city and to restore the heritage buildings it was important to declare the high architecture merit buildings in the city as heritage properties.