WCLA designates 15 historic buildings as heritage sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has officially declared 15 historically significant sites and havelis as heritage properties.

The decision was taken during a recent session of the Heritage Conservation board of WCLA, where 18 properties were carefully reviewed for consideration.

The designated heritage properties now protected under the provisions of the WCLA Act 2012 include the following: 1.Nisar Haveli, 2.Noori Building, 3.Gurdwara Janam Astan, 4.Samadi Bhai Mani Singh, 5.Baoli Bagh, 6.Govt Rang Mahal school, 7.Jain Hall, 8.Qamar Manzil, 9.Deputies House, 10.Shamsheer Singh Haveli, 11.Haveli Wajid Ali Shah, 12.Tehsil Haveli, 13.Makhzan-ul-Aloom Building, 14.Khalifa Manzil, 15.Sabil Wali Gali.

The process of selection involved meticulous research and analysis by the Heritage Conservation Board, ultimately leading to the identification of these 15 sites as valuable components of Lahore's architectural and cultural heritage.

With this latest addition, the total count of heritage properties declared under the WCLA Act 2012 has reached an impressive 52.

Kamran Lashari, Director-General of WCLA, emphasized the vision for the protection and adaptive reuse of these heritage properties. He stated, "It is the priority of our department to ensure that the local community benefits from our efforts and endeavors. Preserving these historical sites not only safeguards our past but also creates opportunities for the present and future generations to connect with their roots.""The preservation and restoration of these heritage properties align with WCLA's commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and encouraging visitors to explore the culturally rich Walled City of Lahore. By safeguarding these architectural marvels, WCLA aims to uphold the city's unique identity and heritage, contributing to the overall cultural enrichment of Lahore," he further added.

Tania Qureshi, the official spokesperson of WCLA said, "With this recent declaration, WCLA reinforces its dedication to safeguarding Lahore's timeless legacy and invites the public to witness the splendor of these heritage properties, offering a glimpse into the city's illustrious history."