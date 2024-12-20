WCLA DG emphasizes cultural significance of 'Akbari Gate' restoration

Walled City Authority of Lahore (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari said on Friday that Akbari Gate, a historical and architectural landmark of the Lahore Fort, holds significant cultural importance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Walled City Authority of Lahore (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari said on Friday that Akbari Gate, a historical and architectural landmark of the Lahore Fort, holds significant cultural importance.

Talking to APP, he stated "We believe that the preservation of historical heritage sites should not be limited to restoration and repair of buildings, but should also increase public interest in them as much as possible." He said the restoration project of the historic Akbari Gate of the Lahore Fort is nearing completion, adding the Akbari Gate was built in 1566 by the famous Mughal emperor Jalaluddin Muhammad Akbar and was the main route connecting the royal palace to the city center.

The DG further revealed that, as part of the project, the Akbari Gate is being restored to its original form with support from the Aga Khan Cultural Foundation and a French organization.