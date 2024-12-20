WCLA DG Emphasizes Cultural Significance Of 'Akbari Gate' Restoration
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Walled City Authority of Lahore (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari said on Friday that Akbari Gate, a historical and architectural landmark of the Lahore Fort, holds significant cultural importance
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Walled City Authority of Lahore (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari said on Friday that Akbari Gate, a historical and architectural landmark of the Lahore Fort, holds significant cultural importance.
Talking to APP, he stated "We believe that the preservation of historical heritage sites should not be limited to restoration and repair of buildings, but should also increase public interest in them as much as possible." He said the restoration project of the historic Akbari Gate of the Lahore Fort is nearing completion, adding the Akbari Gate was built in 1566 by the famous Mughal emperor Jalaluddin Muhammad Akbar and was the main route connecting the royal palace to the city center.
The DG further revealed that, as part of the project, the Akbari Gate is being restored to its original form with support from the Aga Khan Cultural Foundation and a French organization.
Recent Stories
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations
War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community19 minutes ago
-
Gov't firmly believes in political dialogue to resolve issues: Law Advisor3 minutes ago
-
Political, economic stability key to Pakistan's progress: Ahsan Iqbal13 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council3 minutes ago
-
Police ensuring foolproof security on Christmas: IG Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: Court extends interim bail of PTI leader, others3 minutes ago
-
Sindh excise minister hints early launch of online fee submission system3 minutes ago
-
UNODC delegation discusses policing reforms, collaboration with IGP3 minutes ago