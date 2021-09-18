WCLA DG visits historic city of Bhera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said on Saturday the restoration and renovation work of historic city Bhera would soon be started.

According to WCLA sources, Assistant Commissioner Bhera Muhammad Murtaza gave a detailed briefing to the DG about the 500-year history of the historic city.

Kamran Lashari visited the historical railway station, Chakwala Darwaza, Laluwala Darwaza, Pili Kothi, Chatti Pali, Gulab Garhwala Temple, Gurdwara and Sher Shah Suri Mosque in detail.

The DG said that restoration work would be carried out as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan consultant Rashid Malhdoom, WCLA ConservationDirector Najam Us Saqib were also present on the occasion.