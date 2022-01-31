UrduPoint.com

WCLA DG Visits Historic Places In Bhera

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 09:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Director General Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) Kamran Lashari Monday visited various places in Bhera historic town.

Kamran Lashari along with Nadeem Afzal Chan, Nabeel Javed Commissioner Sargodha, Sara Loni AC Bhera, Hassan Paracha of PTI and other officers visited various historical sites in Bhera.

On the occasion, he said that in the first phase, after renovating the Bawli Temple, Railway Station and historical gates and places in Bhera city, tourism information offices would be established in Bhera historic town for the promotion of heritage and tourism, said a handout issued here.

He said that Bhera historic town master plan would also be formulated and rehabilitation works in the streets and mohallahs of Bhera historic town would be carried out.

After Bhera city, the gates and historical places in Mayani would also be preserved and turned into a tourist attraction with the help of Walled City of Lahore Authority, he maintained.

Kamran Lashari also visited Sher Shah Suri Mosque and the museum in the premises of the mosque.

Commissioner Bhera showed keen interest in developing and rehabilitating the historical sites of Bhera.

