WCLA hosts exclusive heritage tour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Sunday hosted an exclusive heritage tour, providing participants with a rare chance to visit five recently restored historic sites in Lahore.

The event aimed to highlight the ongoing and completed conservation work by WCLA to preserve the city's rich cultural heritage, said a press release issued here.

The tour started from Tollinton Market, where approximately 60 history enthusiasts, heritage professionals and culture aficionados gathered. The journey then continued to General Allard’s Tomb, a notable relic of Lahore’s colonial era, followed by a visit to Bradlaugh Hall, a site closely linked to the city's political and intellectual history.

Participants then explored the Tomb of Anarkali, a historical and architectural gem steeped in legend.

The tour concluded at the stunning Wazir Khan Baradari, where an Iftaar dinner was hosted for the attendees, offering them a chance to reflect on the significance of these restored heritage sites.

WCLA DG Kamran Lashari also participated in the tour and emphasized the importance of such initiatives in encouraging public engagement with Lahore’s historical landmarks.

The event successfully brought together people from diverse backgrounds, fostering a collective appreciation for Lahore’s architectural and cultural heritage.