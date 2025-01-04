Open Menu

WCLA Hosts Musical Event Drum Circle

January 04, 2025



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) held its much-anticipated monthly musical event, the Drum Circle, at the historic Shalimar Garden, here on Saturday.

The enchanting event brought together a diverse crowd, including families, music enthusiasts, and cultural heritage lovers, in the serene ambiance of one of Lahore’s most iconic Mughal-era sites.

The Drum Circle, known for its participatory rhythm experience, has become a cornerstone of WCLA’s cultural initiatives. With the lush surroundings of Shalimar Garden providing a picturesque backdrop, the event celebrated the rhythm of life while fostering community engagement and cultural appreciation.

Salah ud Din Mazari, Incharge of Shalimar Garden, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating that the Drum Circle is more than just a musical gathering.

"It’s a celebration of our shared heritage and the vibrant culture of Lahore." Hosting this event in Shalimar Garden enhances its significance, as the garden’s historical essence perfectly complements the rhythm and unity that the Drum Circle embodies, he said , adding "We are committed to ensuring that such events continue to inspire and connect people while promoting the historical treasures of our city"

The evening was filled with captivating beats, dynamic energy, mesmerizing sound of Rubab and vibrant Balti Dance, as participants of all ages joined in creating music, blending traditional and contemporary rhythms.

