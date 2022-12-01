UrduPoint.com

WCLA Inaugurates DilkashI For Beautification Of The Mall

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday inaugurated the first phase of its renovation project of Dilkash Lahore for the restoration and beautification of The Mall.

Secretary Local Government and Community Development Department Punjab Syed Mubashar Hassan was the chief guest which was held at the Dayal Singh Mansion on The Mall.

The initiative is a part of Dilkash Punjab project to beautify the major cities of the province.

The beautification works were assigned to the WCLA by the Local Government Community Development Department.

The cost of the project is Rs 487.7 million starting from Chairing Cross to Old Tollinton Market.

Under the project in phase one, development of recreational areas, including public gathering places, public sitting areas, electric lighting, with traditional activities will also be done and billboards, directional signs and historical plaques will also be placed at different locations.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said that the purpose of the initiative was to enhance historic and aesthetic look of The Mall and turn it into a tourist spot.

"Being the heart of Lahore the Mall has always been the center of attraction and this endeavorwill further increase beautification of the road. We are excited to execute this project as it will helpin reviving an old glory of the Mall and its historic fabric", Lashari said.

