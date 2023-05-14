WCLA installs directional boards for 13 historical gates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has installed directional boards for all the 13 gates of Walled City.

According to WCLA sources here on Sunday, this step would ease the access of general public and tourists to the gates .

It is pertinent to mention here that thirteen historic gates include Delhi gate, Bhati gate, Kashmiri gate, Lohari gate, Roshnai gate, Shairanwala gate, Masti gate, Akbari gate, Taxali gate, Mochi gate, Yakki gate, Shah Alam gate and Mori gate.