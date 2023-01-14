UrduPoint.com

WCLA Introduces Characters Of Armor Men In Lahore Fort

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 08:03 PM

WCLA introduces characters of armor men in Lahore Fort

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has introduced two characters of the Mughal era armor men in Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has introduced two characters of the Mughal era armor men in Lahore Fort.

As per details, the armor men along with their horses will be standing outside the British era jail area in Lahore Fort from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

In this regard, the Director General of Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari said that the authority had introduced characters of Shahi Chobdars for tourists attraction earlier, which were very much popular among the tourists especially for selfies.

"Now we have introduced the characters of Mughal armor men and are hopeful that they will also be appreciated by the tourists. In the coming days, the authority will also introduce more characters from the Mughal era," he said.

