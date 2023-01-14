UrduPoint.com

WCLA Introduces Characters Of Armour Men In Lahore Fort

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 08:56 PM

WCLA introduces characters of armour men in Lahore Fort

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has introduced two characters of the Mughal era armour men in Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has introduced two characters of the Mughal era armour men in Lahore Fort.

According to WCLA sources here on Saturday, the armour men along with their horses would be standing outside the British era jail area in the Lahore Fort from 10 am to 4 pm daily.

In this regard, the WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that the authority had introduced characters of Shahi Chobdars for tourists attraction, which were very much popular among the tourists especially for selfies.�"Now we have introduced the characters of Mughal armor men and are hopeful that they will also be appreciated by the tourists. In the coming days, the authority will also introduce more characters from the Mughal era," he said.

Related Topics

Lahore Jail From

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condem ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemns terrorist attack on Peshawa ..

23 seconds ago
 CM reviews names of caretaker setup

CM reviews names of caretaker setup

25 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condem ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemns terrorist attacks on Jhangi ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts stri ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts strict monitoring to make markets ..

2 minutes ago
 US to Allocate $60Mln to Support Lebanese Army - S ..

US to Allocate $60Mln to Support Lebanese Army - Source

2 minutes ago
 Kundi condemns attack on journalist's house

Kundi condemns attack on journalist's house

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.