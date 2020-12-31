WCLA introduces several projects in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority initiated many notable projects of conservation, tourism and heritage promotion in 2020.

According to the details shared by the WCLA here on Thursday, the WCLA had launched 300 million rupees preservation and rehabilitation project known as Package 4 starting from Kotwali Chowk to Sonehri Mosque. Under the project, the facade of 150 buildings would be rehabilitated and 25 streets would also be constructed for the betterment of the local community.

So far, 20 buildings are being conserved and 6 streets are under construction. The project also includes repair and change of drainage system, clean water supply, telecom, and electricity works will be taken underground. The 18 months long project will be completed in March 2022.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority and Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan jointly started repairing and uplifting the façade of four historic buildings at the Chowk Masjid Wazir Khan Chowk. The project is being done with the funding of government of Punjab and US Embassy. The sites will soon be opened for tourists.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority and Aga Khan Cultural Services Pakistan (AKCSP) are currently working on conservation and preservation of the northern wall of Wazir Khan Mosque.

The WCLA had also launched 964 million rupees conservation project in Lahore Fort which include Moti Mosque, Makatib Khana, Diwan-e-Aam, Diwan-e-Khas, Kala Burj, Laal Burj and Akbari Hammam.

Preservation work of Picture Wall (Northern Side), Nolakha Pavillion and Sheesh Mahal are being done under the supervision of Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCSP).

The WCLA and French development agency, Agence Française de Dévelopement (AFD) have successfully planned the development of a buffer zone around the Lahore Fort.The cost of the project is Rs 4483.11 million.

The WCLA initiated some projects of preservation in Lahore to protect heritage sites including Mariam Zamani Mosque (Rs 12 million), Cathedral Church at the Mall Road (Rs 30.725 million), Saint Anthony Church at the Lawrence Road (Rs 22.28 million) .

The WCLA also launched different projects in other provinces.

The WCLA initiated conservation of Mir Chakar Rind's tomb at Satgara in Okara District in Rs 114.

5 million, DC office Sargodha (129.23 million), Red Fort in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Rs 124 million).

The WCLA completed some conservation works outside Lahore during 2020.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority successfully completed conservation and rehabilitation works of Sandeman Fort in Zhob district of Balochistan province and Ali Mardan Khan Villa in Peshawar.

The Punjab government had decided to expand the WCLA at the provincial level to preserve and promote heritage in the province. The provincial cabinet had approved the amendments by the WCLA 2012 Act, and soon it will be presented in Punjab Assembly for legislation.

The WCLA had organized National Heritage and Tourism Workshop in collaboration with Institute of Arts and Culture, Archeology Department of Punjab University, Faqir Khana Museum, Alhamra Arts Council, United Art Printer, Group Multiple and Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCSP) on the subject of Adaptive Reuse of Heritage.

The WCLA has been organizing History by Night on Saturday nights. The tour was re-launched after the pandemic lockdown.

New attractions like Royal Kitchens, Barood Khana, Alamgiri Gate and Temple of Loh were included in the tour along with refreshments at Royal Kitchens. To generate interest and inspire the belongingness towards monuments and heritage, the Walled City of Lahore Authority organized first online painting competition. After an intense competition the first three winners were shortlisted for prizes. This will be carried as a yearly feature by WCLA.

The WCLA organized Milad, photo and video walk on 12th Rabi Ul Awal. Local community was involved in the activities of Milaad and Naat Khawani. Different groups of photographers and video makers participated in the photos and video walks.

The WCLA held Dastan Goi Webinar due to COVID-19 precautions by Badar Khan on the topic of Endless Tales of Lahore. The purpose of the webinar was to inspire youth regarding old ways of storytelling and heritage of Lahore.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority organized many notable on site tours to promote heritage tourism in public including Bhati Gate Tour, Taxali Gate and Yatra Tour.