WCLA Launches Art & Craft Festival

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 06:54 PM

WCLA launches Art & Craft festival

The Walled City of Lahore Authority, with the cooperation of Gobi's Paints, launched the Art & Craft Festival 2021 at Food Street here on Saturday

The festivity will continue on Dec 12 (Sunday) with the slogan of "Happiness in Homemade".

Different well-known and budding artisans from Lahore and outside will set up their stalls which included applique work, Hazara stone carving, puppets and dolls, ghuggu ghoray, mirror work, truck art, metal work, music instruments and paintings.

Artisans from krafterina, Satrang Studio, Artisha, Jamshaid, Safia,Gul Khan Art Work, Thatta Khedona ,Tare Zameen Pay, Lacquer Art and Niddle Art participated in the event.

Moreover, different food stalls will also be placed at the street. To grace the evenings of the event diverse singers including Maham Sohail, Fazal Jutt, Waseem Mazhar Khan and Sain Arshad Ali would also be participating.

Director General WLCA Kamran Lashari said that the purpose of the endeavour was to reinvigorate passion and inspire interest of people towards art and craft, which was fading and facing a serious threat in this modern age. It would help the local artisans to boost their skills according to the new and ever changing demands of people. These activities are instruments of promotion of heritage and our handmade crafts, he added.

