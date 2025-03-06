WCLA Launches Conservation, Up-gradation Of Shrines At Uch Sharif District Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has officially commenced the conservation
and up-gradation of key shrines in Uch Sharif under the Sufi Trail/Pilgrim Trail project.
The significant initiative aims to restore and enhance the historical and cultural
importance of the region, improving accessibility and promoting religious tourism.
The project focuses on the preservation of seven revered shrines: Hazrat Jalal-ud-Din
Surkh Posh Bukhari, Hazrat Makhdoom Jahania Jahan Gasht, Hazrat Badar-ud-Din
Naqvi, Hazrat Fazal-ud-Din Ladla, Masjid-e-Hajaat, Hazrat Rajan Qataal, and Hazrat
Mehboob Subhani.
The conservation work includes roof treatment, waterproofing, woodwork, surface
rendering, flooring, electrification, and illumination. Some shrines, such as Hazrat
Badar-ud-Din Naqvi and Hazrat Fazal-ud-Din Ladla, will also undergo structural
consolidation and the reconstruction of verandas and shelter rooms.
In addition to shrine restoration, the project also aims to enhance the pilgrim trail
infrastructure by developing gateways, parking areas, a tourist facilitation center,
restrooms, ablution areas, and drinking water facilities. The streets leading to the
shrines will undergo surfacing improvements, and signs will be installed to assist
visitors.
Furthermore, the project includes the implementation of an underground
sewerage and drainage system, the provision of sheltered sitting spaces, and the
illumination of the entire pilgrim route, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience
for visitors.
Speaking about the project, Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari stated, “The
conservation of these historic shrines is not just about preservation; it is about
reviving the spiritual and cultural legacy of Uch Sharif. Through this initiative,
we aim to improve religious tourism, provide modern amenities to visitors, and
create opportunities for local artisans. The project reflects our commitment to
safeguarding our heritage while making it more accessible to the world”, he added.
The conservation and up-gradation work officially began on January 28, 2025, and
was expected to be a transformative step in promoting Uch Sharif as a significant
religious and cultural destination. The WCLA remains dedicated to preserving
Pakistan’s historical sites and ensuring they continue to inspire generations
to come, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA launches Spring 2025 tree plantation drive6 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on food safety violations in I-8 Sector6 minutes ago
-
WCLA launches conservation, up-gradation of shrines at Uch Sharif District Bahawalpur6 minutes ago
-
Tank police vow to resolve issues of martyrs' families6 minutes ago
-
Action taken against 22 profiteers6 minutes ago
-
Bar delegations calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
US weapons stockpiles left in Afghanistan now used against Pakistan: Senator Irfan6 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, one arrested26 minutes ago
-
One held for impersonating MNA Gilani, threatening cop36 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms government's full support for KP's development36 minutes ago
-
WCLA initiates conservation of Shrines at Uch Sharif56 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to agriculture development in South Punjab: ACS56 minutes ago