WCLA launches conservation, up-gradation of shrines at Uch Sharif District Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has officially commenced the conservation

and up-gradation of key shrines in Uch Sharif under the Sufi Trail/Pilgrim Trail project.

The significant initiative aims to restore and enhance the historical and cultural

importance of the region, improving accessibility and promoting religious tourism.

The project focuses on the preservation of seven revered shrines: Hazrat Jalal-ud-Din

Surkh Posh Bukhari, Hazrat Makhdoom Jahania Jahan Gasht, Hazrat Badar-ud-Din

Naqvi, Hazrat Fazal-ud-Din Ladla, Masjid-e-Hajaat, Hazrat Rajan Qataal, and Hazrat

Mehboob Subhani.

The conservation work includes roof treatment, waterproofing, woodwork, surface

rendering, flooring, electrification, and illumination. Some shrines, such as Hazrat

Badar-ud-Din Naqvi and Hazrat Fazal-ud-Din Ladla, will also undergo structural

consolidation and the reconstruction of verandas and shelter rooms.

In addition to shrine restoration, the project also aims to enhance the pilgrim trail

infrastructure by developing gateways, parking areas, a tourist facilitation center,

restrooms, ablution areas, and drinking water facilities. The streets leading to the

shrines will undergo surfacing improvements, and signs will be installed to assist

visitors.

Furthermore, the project includes the implementation of an underground

sewerage and drainage system, the provision of sheltered sitting spaces, and the

illumination of the entire pilgrim route, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience

for visitors.

Speaking about the project, Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari stated, “The

conservation of these historic shrines is not just about preservation; it is about

reviving the spiritual and cultural legacy of Uch Sharif. Through this initiative,

we aim to improve religious tourism, provide modern amenities to visitors, and

create opportunities for local artisans. The project reflects our commitment to

safeguarding our heritage while making it more accessible to the world”, he added.

The conservation and up-gradation work officially began on January 28, 2025, and

was expected to be a transformative step in promoting Uch Sharif as a significant

religious and cultural destination. The WCLA remains dedicated to preserving

Pakistan’s historical sites and ensuring they continue to inspire generations

to come, he concluded.