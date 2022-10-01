WCLA launches guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Saturday launched its unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lahore'.

According to WCLA sources, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said this was a unique designed guided tour of old Lahore and trained tourist guides would show around the places which were not easy to explore.

He said, "Tourists get to enjoy the true life of Androon Lahore (inside Lahore), its cuisines and culture." He said it was an honor that WCLA had received a good response of public on the launch of the guided tour.

It is pertinent to mention here that tour starts from Delhi Gate and goes up to Chowk Purani Kotwali.

In this Guided Tour, tourists see 14 different locations on the 'Shahi Guzargah' with trained tourist guides.

This unique tour would take tourists into the narrow streets of 'Androon' Lahore, heritage sites and bazaars.

The tourists go to Shahi Hammam, Sabeel Wali Gali, Akbari Mandi, Tang Bazaar, Gali Surjan Singh, Haveli Mian Sultan, Chitta Gate, Dina Nath Well, Pakistan Cloth Market, Azam Cloth Market, Wazir Khan Masjid, Chowk Wazir Khan, Craft Bazaar and Craft Ghar.

This tour has several cultural performances like dhol and dhamal, kotwal, danka and big performance, Harmonium and Tabla, Heer Goi and monkey show.

Tourists also get a chance to taste the local food like 'Lassi, Haleem, Muraba, Naan, Khatai' and much more.

Almost 150 tourists from Lahore and other cities of the country attended the guided tour on the first day.