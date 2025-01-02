LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised several guided tours in 2024 to promote tourism at heritage sites.

These tours were designed to provide an enjoyable experience to the tourists full of historical exploration.

Moreover, expert tourist guides of the Walled City of Lahore Authority informed the tourists about the historical significance of the monuments. In all guided tours, refreshment was also arranged for the tourists. The Walled City of Lahore Authority has received positive feedback regarding these tours from the tours who appreciated the new initiatives of tourism.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) continued the guided tours of Vekh Androon Lahore and History by Night in 2024. Moreover, History by Night tour was improved with addition of new performances such as Sufi dance, Kathak, Sikh and Mughal enacntments. On the other hand, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) launched new guided tours in year 2024. These newly launched tours include Roshan Galiyan Tour, Tour of Hidden Places of Lahore Fort, “Yatra” – a tour of Sikh Heritage Sites in Old Lahore, The Tales of Taxali Gate – A guided tour of Taxali Gate, Guided tour of Old Havelis in Androon Lahore, "Museum Mystery" – A Guided Tour of Galleries and Museums of Lahore, guided tours of Bhatti Gate and Lohari Gate and "Fort Fright” – A Horror Tour of Lahore Fort. These tours attracted so many tourists at heritage sites. As per records of WCLA, the number of national tourists at Lahore Fort was 5,325,847; Jahangir Tomb 774,304, Shalimar Garden 1,182,511 and Walled City Lahore 72,267.

Similarly, the number of foreign tourists was Lahore Fort 80,070; Jahangir Tomb 6697, Shalimar Garden 4117 and Walled City Lahore 4236.

Asghar Hussain, Deputy Director Tourism, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, “We have taken commendable steps in 2024 to promote and enhance the scope of tourism at heritage sites. We have aimed to attract and inspire the public attention to historical monuments. Moreover, we have observed that through our guided tours, we have achieved greater participation and attendance at heritage sites. Registration charges were kept low so that people from all walks of society can come and explore these historical places. We are highly dedicated to not only continue these tours but also bring forth new ideas, strategies and initiatives to significantly increase the tourist engagement at our historical monuments”.

Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed his opinions regarding the tours and said, “This year has been the most successful for our organization. These tours were carefully designed to captivate a broad audience. As a result, we conducted engaging visits to old havelis, Sikh monuments, Lahore Fort, Royal Trails, museums, galleries, and the historical gates of Old Lahore. Our efforts aimed to foster a connection between the public and historical monuments, encouraging a deeper understanding of the historical significance of our shared cultural heritage. We are planning to introduce additional tourism projects to further promote and develop the tourism industry in our country”.