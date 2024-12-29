Open Menu

WCLA Organises Bhatti Gate Tour

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

WCLA organises Bhatti Gate tour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised a guided tour of Bhatti Gate, celebrated as 'The Chelsea of Lahore'.

The tour offered participants an unforgettable journey into the heart of Lahore’s rich history and cultural heritage. Starting from the lively Fort Road food Street, attendees explored a treasure trove of landmarks, including the historic Bhaati Gate, Sheesh Mahal Ghaati, and Mubarik Haveli.

The tour also highlighted cultural gems like the Faqir Khana Museum, Naqsh school of Arts, and Tarannum Chowk, alongside iconic residence of legends such as Allama Iqbal and shop of Mohammad Rafi.

During this tour, the tourists got a glimpse of the beautiful architecture of Haveli Nunhal Singh, which left the participants in awe of the grandeur of this ancient city.

The grand tour reaffirmed the Walled City Authority's commitment to celebrate and preserve Lahore's cultural heritage, connecting tourists with the stories and spirit of this ancient city.

The participants were treated to a live drum, flute and harmonium performance and finally a sumptuous brunch at the Coco’s Den Hotel. Nearly 110 tourists participated in this tour and enjoyed the historic streets and buildings of the old city.

Deputy Director Tourism, Mr. Asghar Hussain, expressed his pride in the event’s success, stating, “The Bhatti Gate tour is a testament to the vibrant history and culture that defines the walled city of Lahore. Through initiatives like these, WCLA aim to bring the stories of our heritage to life, fostering a deeper connection between the community and its rich past.”

Related Topics

Lahore Hotel Road Event From Chelsea

Recent Stories

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

4 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

4 minutes ago
 Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

2 hours ago
 SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

2 hours ago
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medica ..

UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..

2 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Indian President over pas ..

UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister

3 hours ago
 'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

3 hours ago
 Emirates Council for Rural Development announces l ..

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan