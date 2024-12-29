WCLA organises Bhatti Gate tour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised a guided tour of Bhatti Gate, celebrated as 'The Chelsea of Lahore'.

The tour offered participants an unforgettable journey into the heart of Lahore’s rich history and cultural heritage. Starting from the lively Fort Road food Street, attendees explored a treasure trove of landmarks, including the historic Bhaati Gate, Sheesh Mahal Ghaati, and Mubarik Haveli.

The tour also highlighted cultural gems like the Faqir Khana Museum, Naqsh school of Arts, and Tarannum Chowk, alongside iconic residence of legends such as Allama Iqbal and shop of Mohammad Rafi.

During this tour, the tourists got a glimpse of the beautiful architecture of Haveli Nunhal Singh, which left the participants in awe of the grandeur of this ancient city.

The grand tour reaffirmed the Walled City Authority's commitment to celebrate and preserve Lahore's cultural heritage, connecting tourists with the stories and spirit of this ancient city.

The participants were treated to a live drum, flute and harmonium performance and finally a sumptuous brunch at the Coco’s Den Hotel. Nearly 110 tourists participated in this tour and enjoyed the historic streets and buildings of the old city.

Deputy Director Tourism, Mr. Asghar Hussain, expressed his pride in the event’s success, stating, “The Bhatti Gate tour is a testament to the vibrant history and culture that defines the walled city of Lahore. Through initiatives like these, WCLA aim to bring the stories of our heritage to life, fostering a deeper connection between the community and its rich past.”