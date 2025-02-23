Open Menu

WCLA Organises Guided Tour Of Lahore’s Historic Havelis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised a guided tour on Sunday, offering participants a rare glimpse into the architectural and cultural heritage of Androon Lahore’s historic havelis.

The tour featured some of Lahore’s most iconic mansions, including Mubarik Haveli, the grand Haveli Wajid Ali Shah, and the Noori Building, along with Haveli Nau Nehal Singh, a striking example of Sikh-era architecture. Visitors also explored Naqsh Art school, a hub for traditional arts, and enjoyed an exclusive visit to the Fakir Khana Museum, home to rare artifacts and paintings. Other highlights included Haveli Awais Mir, the majestic Haveli Barood Khana, and a lively Rangeela Rickshaw Ride through the bustling Walled City streets.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari highlighted the importance of preserving these historical treasures. “The havelis of Androon Lahore reflect our city’s rich cultural and architectural legacy. This tour aims to revive interest in these heritage sites and allow people to experience Lahore’s grandeur firsthand.”

Around 100 participants joined the tour, which offered a captivating blend of history, architecture, and culture—an enriching experience for history buffs, architecture enthusiasts, and travelers seeking an authentic glimpse into Lahore’s storied past.

