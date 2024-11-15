WCLA Organises Seminar On Fresco Preservation At Anarkali Tomb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) held a seminar to explore the methods for preserving the frescoes at Anarkali Tomb.
According to a press release issued here on Friday, different fresco experts, academicians, and architects expressed their opinions regarding the preservation of Fresco. Because of several interventions at Anarkali Tomb, there are three kinds of frescoes which have been found at the site including Mughal, Sikh and Christian. Some Fresco artists and experts/ Ustad's made their presence in seminar to share their insights for fresco's preservation. Moreover, additional chief secretary, Secretary Archives Prof. Sajjida Vandal, Ex-Director Archive Dr. Kanwal Khalid, Conservation Architect Sajjad Kousar, were also present.
The AKCSP team was also present. Najam-us-Saqib, Director Conservation and Planning, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "Anarkali Tomb holds immense historical significance for our region, yet it has suffered numerous interventions over time that have compromised its original glory.
Recognizing the need for specialized expertise in preserving the frescoes within the tomb, we invited esteemed experts to explore advanced preservation techniques. As part of our ongoing restoration project, we are devoting meticulous care to the handling of these frescoes to ensure their restoration to their authentic and original form."
Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed his opinions and said, "This seminar stands as a testament to our commitment to executing restoration and preservation projects under the guidance and expertise of professionals.
The frescoes at Anarkali Tomb represent the pinnacle of Mughal art and craftsmanship, and our efforts have been dedicated to restoring them to their original outlook. This work aims to provide tourists, visitors, and researchers the opportunity to experience and explore this masterpiece. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guests and experts for their unwavering support and invaluable contributions to our conservation initiatives".
