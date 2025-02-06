WCLA organises 'Shaam-e-Sukhn'' mushaira at Pak Tea House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised a Mushaira titled 'Shaam-e-Sukhn' at Pak Tea House here on Thursday to pay homage to Sanaullah Zaheer, a renowned urdu poet.

The event was attended by poets from Lahore, who gathered to honour the legacy of beloved poet, a celebrated poet known for his significant contribution to Urdu literature. Along with recitations of Sanaullah Zaheer's famous works, the participating poets also shared their own compositions. Mushaira was presided by Dr. Saud Usmani.

The guests in Mushaira included Dr. Salim Torania, Khurram Afaq, Usama Zoraiz, Miqdad Ahsan and Zaheer Mufti, Ms Haya Zahra, Muslim Natiq and other scholarly figures.

Samina Fazil, Deputy Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "The conservation of cultural heritage includes the preservation of literary traditions. In line with this commitment, the Walled City of Lahore Authority organises poetry sessions, book reviews, and other literary gatherings.

These initiatives reflect the institution’s dedication to promoting and protecting Lahore’s literary and cultural heritage. Such events are essential for preserving literary traditions and offering emerging writers a valuable platform to showcase their work".

Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed his opinions and said, "The tribute to Sanaullah Zaheer has been organised to honour his extraordinary legacy and the lasting impact he had on the world of poetry. His work continues to inspire and guide future generations of writers. Our mission is to preserve and promote literature, a vital cornerstone of our cultural heritage. By nurturing literary traditions, we not only celebrate our rich past but also emphasise the crucial role of education within our community. These events serve as meaningful gatherings that contribute to the cultural and intellectual enrichment of society, helping to shape a brighter future for all.’’