WCLA organises tour of 5 newly-restored historic sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised an exclusive heritage tour, offering participants a unique opportunity to explore five newly-restored historic sites in Lahore.

The event aimed to showcase the ongoing and completed conservation efforts undertaken by WCLA to preserve the city’s rich cultural legacy.

The tour began at Tollinton Market, where around 70 history enthusiasts, heritage professionals, and culture lovers gathered.

The journey then took them to General Allard’s Tomb, a significant remnant of Lahore’s colonial past, followed by a visit to Bradlaugh Hall, a site deeply connected with Lahore’s political and intellectual movements.

Next, participants explored the Tomb of Anarkali, an architectural masterpiece enveloped in history and legend.

The tour concluded at the magnificent Wazir Khan Baradari, where an Iftaar dinner was hosted for the participants, allowing them to reflect on the significance of these restored heritage sites.

Director General WCLA, Mr. Kamran Lashari, who also joined the tour, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering public engagement with Lahore’s historic sites. “The purpose of this tour was to showcase the conservation efforts being carried out by WCLA, both completed and ongoing. These sites are an integral part of our history, and through restoration, we aim to revive their past glory while making them accessible to the public,” said Mr. Lashari.

The event successfully brought together people from different walks of life, fostering a shared appreciation for Lahore’s architectural and cultural heritage.