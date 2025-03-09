Open Menu

WCLA Organises Tour Of 5 Newly-restored Historic Sites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

WCLA organises tour of 5 newly-restored historic sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised an exclusive heritage tour, offering participants a unique opportunity to explore five newly-restored historic sites in Lahore.

The event aimed to showcase the ongoing and completed conservation efforts undertaken by WCLA to preserve the city’s rich cultural legacy.

The tour began at Tollinton Market, where around 70 history enthusiasts, heritage professionals, and culture lovers gathered.

The journey then took them to General Allard’s Tomb, a significant remnant of Lahore’s colonial past, followed by a visit to Bradlaugh Hall, a site deeply connected with Lahore’s political and intellectual movements.

Next, participants explored the Tomb of Anarkali, an architectural masterpiece enveloped in history and legend.

The tour concluded at the magnificent Wazir Khan Baradari, where an Iftaar dinner was hosted for the participants, allowing them to reflect on the significance of these restored heritage sites.

Director General WCLA, Mr. Kamran Lashari, who also joined the tour, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering public engagement with Lahore’s historic sites. “The purpose of this tour was to showcase the conservation efforts being carried out by WCLA, both completed and ongoing. These sites are an integral part of our history, and through restoration, we aim to revive their past glory while making them accessible to the public,” said Mr. Lashari.

The event successfully brought together people from different walks of life, fostering a shared appreciation for Lahore’s architectural and cultural heritage.

Recent Stories

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

46 seconds ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

46 minutes ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

3 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

3 hours ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

4 hours ago
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

4 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

5 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

6 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

6 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

7 hours ago
 Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan