WCLA Organises Tour Of 5 Newly-restored Historic Sites
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised an exclusive heritage tour, offering participants a unique opportunity to explore five newly-restored historic sites in Lahore.
The event aimed to showcase the ongoing and completed conservation efforts undertaken by WCLA to preserve the city’s rich cultural legacy.
The tour began at Tollinton Market, where around 70 history enthusiasts, heritage professionals, and culture lovers gathered.
The journey then took them to General Allard’s Tomb, a significant remnant of Lahore’s colonial past, followed by a visit to Bradlaugh Hall, a site deeply connected with Lahore’s political and intellectual movements.
Next, participants explored the Tomb of Anarkali, an architectural masterpiece enveloped in history and legend.
The tour concluded at the magnificent Wazir Khan Baradari, where an Iftaar dinner was hosted for the participants, allowing them to reflect on the significance of these restored heritage sites.
Director General WCLA, Mr. Kamran Lashari, who also joined the tour, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering public engagement with Lahore’s historic sites. “The purpose of this tour was to showcase the conservation efforts being carried out by WCLA, both completed and ongoing. These sites are an integral part of our history, and through restoration, we aim to revive their past glory while making them accessible to the public,” said Mr. Lashari.
The event successfully brought together people from different walks of life, fostering a shared appreciation for Lahore’s architectural and cultural heritage.
Recent Stories
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on overpricing in Abbottabad continues during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Schools of six snow hit UCs of Galyat to reopen tomorrow after road clearen6 minutes ago
-
Over 40,000 pay orders given under Nigehban package6 minutes ago
-
WCLA organises tour of 5 newly-restored historic sites6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in different areas26 minutes ago
-
Governor assures full support for Kurram affectees26 minutes ago
-
PPP USA leader discusses minority rights with Governor Kundi26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police net 9 criminals36 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide women opportunities of growth, advancement: Minister36 minutes ago
-
3 parliamentarians meet PM Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh spreads Eid cheer with gift suits for deserving women2 hours ago
-
Qaiser expressed condolences on death of Dr. Sarfaraz2 hours ago