WCLA organized Mushaera ‘’Shaam-e-Sukhan''

(@FahadShabbir)

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organized a Mushaira titled "Shaam-e-Sukhan" at Pak Tea House to pay homage to Munir Niazi, a renowned Urdu poet.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organized a Mushaira titled "Shaam-e-Sukhan" at Pak Tea House to pay homage to Munir Niazi, a renowned urdu poet.

The event featured notable poets from Lahore, who gathered to honor the legacy of Munir Niazi, a celebrated poet known for his significant contributions to Urdu literature. Along with recitations of Munir's famous works, the participating poets also shared their own compositions.

Mushaira was presided by Saud Usmani whereas nizamat was done by Muhammad Nawaz Kharl. The guests in Mushaira included Dr. Ayub Nadeem, Irfan Sadiq, Saima Aftab, Hassan Abbasi, Dr. Sagheer Ahmed Sagheer, Shoukat Ali Naz, Anees Ahmed, Munazza Sehar, Aqeel Akhtar and other scholarly figures.

WCLA Deputy Director Samina Fazil said that the conservation of cultural heritage includes the preservation of literary traditions. In line with this commitment, the WCLA organizes poetry sessions, book reviews, and other literary gatherings.

These initiatives reflect the institution’s dedication to promoting and protecting Lahore’s literary and cultural heritage. Such events are essential for preserving literary traditions and offering emerging writers a valuable platform to showcase their work.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari also expressed his opinions and said this tribute to Munir Niazi was organized to honor his extraordinary legacy and the lasting impact he has had on the world of poetry. His work continues to inspire and guide future generations of writers. "Our mission is to preserve and promote literature, a vital cornerstone of our cultural heritage. By nurturing literary traditions, we not only celebrate our rich past but also emphasize the crucial role of education within our community." These events serve as meaningful gatherings that contribute to the cultural and intellectual enrichment of society, helping to shape a brighter future for all.’’