WCLA organizes drum circles at Shalimar Gardens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organized drum circle titled "Shalimar Sounds" at the Shalimar Gardens here on Saturday.

In this activity, expert drum performers along with Rubab players entertained the attendees with their art. Moreover, Balti cultural dance was also performed on the beats of drums and Rubab. Almost 400 people gathered and attended this fun activity. These drum circles are intended to provide an entertainment session for the people and attract their attention to heritage sites. People gave positive feedback regarding the event, mentioning that such kind of activities make the visit to heritage sites more fascinating and enjoyable.

Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "Tourists are more likely to visit historical sites when their experiences are engaging and enjoyable. Activities like drum circles play a key role in achieving this. Observations show a notable increase in visitor numbers on event days compared to regular days.

To expand tourism across the city, we have been carefully planning such activities at various heritage sites. Our events are specifically designed to promote and celebrate cultural heritage. For instance, performances such as Rubab music and the Balti cultural dance are included to showcase the rich traditions of indigenous cultures in our country".

Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed her opinions and said, "Drums have always been a key part of traditional celebrations in our region, including weddings, Sufi gatherings, and sports fairs, making them one of the most commonly used musical instruments. This drum circle activity at Shalimar Gardens aims to highlight the cultural importance of drums while boosting tourism at this historic site. Similarly, various entertainment programs have been organized at Lahore Fort, the Shahdara Complex, and other heritage landmarks, demonstrating our dedication to promoting tourism and preserving the cultural heritage of these iconic sites".