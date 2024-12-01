Open Menu

WCLA Organizes Guided Tour Of Old Havelis

Published December 01, 2024

WCLA organizes guided tour of old havelis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organized a guided tour of historic Havelis in Androon Lahore, titled "Havelis of Lahore."

The tour included visits to historic havelis such as Mubarik Haveli, Haveli Wajid Ali Shah, Noori Building, Haveli Nau Nehal Singh, Naqash school of Arts, Fakir Khana Museum, Haveli Awais Mir, and Haveli Barood Khana. Since these havelis are private properties and typically inaccessible to the general public, the Walled City Authority organized this special tour to provide access and deliver an enchanting experience infused with history. Approximately 120 participants joined the tour. Additionally, tourists enjoyed a Rangeela Rickshaw Ride and a performance by the Garvi Group from the hit Coke Studio Season 15. Refreshments were also provided for all attendees.

Asghar Hussain, Deputy Director Tourism, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "The Old Havelis of Androon Lahore are a vital part of the city's architectural heritage. They don't just showcase old designs but offer a glimpse into everyday life in the past. Touring these historic homes is like stepping back in time to experience how people once lived and occupied the social space in Old Lahore.

These tours also highlight the architectural roots laid down by ordinary people, not just rulers or officials, shaping the unique structures of the old city. With this vision, the Walled City of Lahore Authority is dedicated to celebrating and presenting every part of this cultural heritage with the public".

Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed his opinions on this guided tour of Old Havelis. He said, "Visitors to Lahore's heritage sites have long been captivated by the historic havelis of Androon Lahore, renowned for their rich architectural intricacies. Constructed during the Mughal, Sikh , and British periods, these havelis offer a vivid representation of traditional lifestyles, street culture, and the social fabric of different historical eras. The Walled City of Lahore Authority has committed significant efforts to safeguard this cultural heritage, ensuring its preservation amid urban development and modernization. To enhance the experience, cultural performances have been integrated into these tours, providing a comprehensive and enriching visit at an accessible cost".

