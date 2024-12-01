WCLA Organizes Guided Tour Of Old Havelis
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organized a guided tour of historic Havelis in Androon Lahore, titled "Havelis of Lahore."
The tour included visits to historic havelis such as Mubarik Haveli, Haveli Wajid Ali Shah, Noori Building, Haveli Nau Nehal Singh, Naqash school of Arts, Fakir Khana Museum, Haveli Awais Mir, and Haveli Barood Khana. Since these havelis are private properties and typically inaccessible to the general public, the Walled City Authority organized this special tour to provide access and deliver an enchanting experience infused with history. Approximately 120 participants joined the tour. Additionally, tourists enjoyed a Rangeela Rickshaw Ride and a performance by the Garvi Group from the hit Coke Studio Season 15. Refreshments were also provided for all attendees.
Asghar Hussain, Deputy Director Tourism, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "The Old Havelis of Androon Lahore are a vital part of the city's architectural heritage. They don't just showcase old designs but offer a glimpse into everyday life in the past. Touring these historic homes is like stepping back in time to experience how people once lived and occupied the social space in Old Lahore.
These tours also highlight the architectural roots laid down by ordinary people, not just rulers or officials, shaping the unique structures of the old city. With this vision, the Walled City of Lahore Authority is dedicated to celebrating and presenting every part of this cultural heritage with the public".
Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed his opinions on this guided tour of Old Havelis. He said, "Visitors to Lahore's heritage sites have long been captivated by the historic havelis of Androon Lahore, renowned for their rich architectural intricacies. Constructed during the Mughal, Sikh , and British periods, these havelis offer a vivid representation of traditional lifestyles, street culture, and the social fabric of different historical eras. The Walled City of Lahore Authority has committed significant efforts to safeguard this cultural heritage, ensuring its preservation amid urban development and modernization. To enhance the experience, cultural performances have been integrated into these tours, providing a comprehensive and enriching visit at an accessible cost".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Larkana Police conduct targeted operation, arrest suspect gangs1 minute ago
-
Commissioner announces launching of 'Beggars free Peshawar' campaign1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Railways leases out 14,042 acres of land through open competition1 minute ago
-
Mehwish Anwar becomes PIA’s first female flying spanner engineer2 minutes ago
-
Impact of diet & nutrition on osteoporosis: preventive and supportive strategies11 minutes ago
-
Former Asian Squash Champion Danish Atlas Khan meets Governor Kundi21 minutes ago
-
KP Health Advisor urges masses to hate AIDs disease, not patient21 minutes ago
-
Sindh’s cultural day reflects harmony and heritage: Nisar Shah21 minutes ago
-
Bodybuilder Ahsan Aslam clinches another international Gold for Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Governor pledges to protect, promote cultural values of Sindh21 minutes ago
-
HSA completes screening for over 150,000 paramedical candidates in five Islamabad hospitals22 minutes ago
-
Ex-MNA Ali Hassan Gilani dies in road accident31 minutes ago