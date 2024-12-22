WCLA Organizes Guided Tour Of Sikh Heritage Sites
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organized a guided tour of Sikh heritage sites in Old Lahore titled "Yatra" in which tourists visited historical monuments of Sikhism such as Janam Asthans and Samadhis.
The tourists gathered at food Street, followed by visits at historical monuments including Janam Asthan Guru Ram Das, Samadhi Guru Arjun Dev, Samadhi Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Samadhi Kharak Singh and Samadhi Nau Nehal Singh. Refreshments were also arranged for the tourists. They expressed positive feedback regarding Yatra tour and praised the efforts of WCLA in preserving and promoting heritage of minorities of the country.
Asghar Hussain, Deputy Director Tourism, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "The cultural and historical heritage of any nation is not limited to religious boundaries; in fact, it aims to connect and unite people of different faiths. The Sikh heritage sites in Old Lahore are as important as other monuments.
Therefore, we have dedicated tremendous amount of energy and efforts to preserve these sites. Moreover, we are striving to bring the public attention to these sites so that people come to understand their historical significance.
This successful guided tour is a witnessing testimony of the objectives of the Walled City of Lahore Authority which aims to establish a peaceful and secure environment for the tourism at our heritage sites".
Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed his opinion and said "Old Lahore is home to numerous monuments that embody rich historical and cultural significance, transcending religious boundaries. These monuments are an essential part of our shared heritage, and it is important for the public to appreciate and engage with them. Recognizing this, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has taken significant steps to create opportunities for people to visit and explore these sites."
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women’s equal role in elections key to achieving lasting peace, says CEC2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt dispatches second consignment of medicines, essential goods for Parachinar2 minutes ago
-
Young leaders' consultative session held to address climate change challenges2 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes guided tour of Sikh heritage sites2 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in biryani shop12 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption establishment recovers 1691 Kanals of government land22 minutes ago
-
Christian Hospital’s security reviewed in Tank22 minutes ago
-
PM pays tributes to working women32 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp, winter clothes distribution bring relief to Mahodand, Swat42 minutes ago
-
Elderly man killed in traffic accident42 minutes ago
-
More security devices installed52 minutes ago
-
Food points penalised over hygiene violations52 minutes ago