WCLA organizes guided tour of Sikh heritage sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organized a guided tour of Sikh heritage sites in Old Lahore titled "Yatra" in which tourists visited historical monuments of Sikhism such as Janam Asthans and Samadhis.

The tourists gathered at food Street, followed by visits at historical monuments including Janam Asthan Guru Ram Das, Samadhi Guru Arjun Dev, Samadhi Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Samadhi Kharak Singh and Samadhi Nau Nehal Singh. Refreshments were also arranged for the tourists. They expressed positive feedback regarding Yatra tour and praised the efforts of WCLA in preserving and promoting heritage of minorities of the country.

Asghar Hussain, Deputy Director Tourism, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "The cultural and historical heritage of any nation is not limited to religious boundaries; in fact, it aims to connect and unite people of different faiths. The Sikh heritage sites in Old Lahore are as important as other monuments.

Therefore, we have dedicated tremendous amount of energy and efforts to preserve these sites. Moreover, we are striving to bring the public attention to these sites so that people come to understand their historical significance.

This successful guided tour is a witnessing testimony of the objectives of the Walled City of Lahore Authority which aims to establish a peaceful and secure environment for the tourism at our heritage sites".

Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed his opinion and said "Old Lahore is home to numerous monuments that embody rich historical and cultural significance, transcending religious boundaries. These monuments are an essential part of our shared heritage, and it is important for the public to appreciate and engage with them. Recognizing this, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has taken significant steps to create opportunities for people to visit and explore these sites."