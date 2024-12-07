WCLA organizes guided tour to Taxali Gate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Saturday organized "The Tales of Taxali Gate" – a guided tour of Taxali Gate and the historical monuments nearby.

According to WCLA sources here, the tour included visits to historical buildings such as Bethak Ustaad Daman, Buggy Bazaar, Mai Eidan Ka Ahata, Hujra Shah Hussain, Pakistan Talkies, Aziz Theatre, Haveli Barood Khana, House of Sir Ganga Ram, Lahnga Mandi, Haveli Awais Mir, House of Noor Jehan and Actress Zumurd House.

Moreover, the tourists were also entertained with the Rangeela Rikshaw ride. The tourists gathered at Fort Road near the food street at 10am and entered the Taxali Gate followed by other historical monuments. Refreshment was also arranged for all the tourists.

The tourists expressed positive feedback regarding their experience of this guided tour.

Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said, "Tourists visiting Lahore's heritage sites have long been captivated by the historic Thirteen Gates of Old Lahore, among which the Taxali Gate stands as one of the most renowned. This gate draws visitors with its historic architectural landmarks, dynamic street culture, and diverse local culinary offerings, providing a comprehensive cultural experience.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority has diligently worked to safeguard this cultural heritage, ensuring its protection from the pressures of urban development and modernization. Furthermore, measures have been implemented to maintain unrestricted access to these heritage sites, ensuring their inclusivity for all visitors".

WCLA's Tourism Deputy Director Asghar Hussain said, "The Taxali Gate serves as a testament to the rich architectural heritage of the Mughal era and historically functioned as a vital entry point into the city, supporting trade and movement. This significance is further reflected in the old houses and havelis located within its vicinity, which were constructed during the Mughal and British periods. Exploring this area holds great importance due to the cultural and historical legacy it embodies. Consequently, our guided tours prioritize destinations such as Taxali Gate to create enhanced opportunities for visitors to engage with and appreciate these invaluable heritage sites."