WCLA Organizes Horror Tour Of Lahore Fort

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 11:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Friday organized a horror tour of Lahore Fort titled "Fort Fright" in which tourists were entertained with original horror stories and haunted places.

According to WCLA sources here on Friday, real stories based on tourist guides' personal experiences at Lahore Fort were shared with the tourists. Participants enjoyed this unique and exciting experience. They expressed positive feedback regarding this tour and enjoyed the new look of Lahore Fort with the spice of horror.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said, "Our tours and events are planned to accommodate as many tourists as possible. We strive to keep ticket prices affordable, ensuring people from all segments of society can visit these sites and participate in our events. Additionally, we aim to provide a comprehensive and enriching experience for our visitors, as exemplified by this tour. The positive feedback from tourists motivates us to introduce more engaging tours, encouraging greater public participation at heritage sites".

