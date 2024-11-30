WCLA organizes "Khedan Lahore Dian" at Shahdara Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Saturday organized a gaming activity titled "Khedan Lahore Dian" at Shahdara Complex. A number of traditional games were played in this event.

Around 300 kids and youngsters gathered to play and attend the gaming activity at Shahdara Complex. Latto, traditional Guddi Gudda ki Shaadi, Pitho Gol Gram, Tug of War, Bara Teni, Kabbadi, Bandar Killa and other such kind of traditional games were played representing the cultural heritage and history of Lahore. Children and students from different schools of Lahore came to participate in the games. Bacha Party clothing brand distributed prizes among the participants.

People gave positive feedback regarding the event. They highlighted that such kind of outdoor games spread awareness regarding a healthy and prosperous life, especially for children. They were also pleased to witness the revival of traditional games of Lahore which were played in the past.

Samina Fazil, Deputy Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "Recognizing the historical value of traditional games is crucial to understanding the cultural heritage of the region. The Walled City of Lahore Authority’s "Khedan Lahore Dian" initiative exemplifies a significant move towards reviving Lahore's indigenous games, thereby preserving an important facet of the city's history and culture.

By promoting these traditional games, the initiative raises public awareness of shared cultural roots and deepens appreciation for the region's unique historical landscape."

Kamran Lashari, Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority, expressed his opinion about the event and said, "We are encouraged by the strong public turnout, which demonstrates a positive response to our ongoing initiatives. Aligned with our mission, we have organized a series of cultural and recreational events across our heritage sites, creating meaningful opportunities for community engagement and celebration of cultural heritage. These activities serve to connect the public with their cultural roots in an enriching and dynamic way."

Moreover, Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore, talked about the significance of Lahore's traditional games. She said, "The Walled City of Lahore Authority has chosen traditional games that remain popular and are still played in rural areas but have mostly disappeared from city life. These games represent an important part of our culture and history. Through the "Khedan Lahore Dian" initiative, our main aim is to draw attention back to these long-cherished games, which have been enjoyed by generations for many years. By these activities, we aim to promote an important element of history and culture which represents the social life of ordinary folks in the past".