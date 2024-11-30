WCLA Organizes "Khedan Lahore Dian" At Shahdara Complex
Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Saturday organized a gaming activity titled "Khedan Lahore Dian" at Shahdara Complex. A number of traditional games were played in this event.
Around 300 kids and youngsters gathered to play and attend the gaming activity at Shahdara Complex. Latto, traditional Guddi Gudda ki Shaadi, Pitho Gol Gram, Tug of War, Bara Teni, Kabbadi, Bandar Killa and other such kind of traditional games were played representing the cultural heritage and history of Lahore. Children and students from different schools of Lahore came to participate in the games. Bacha Party clothing brand distributed prizes among the participants.
People gave positive feedback regarding the event. They highlighted that such kind of outdoor games spread awareness regarding a healthy and prosperous life, especially for children. They were also pleased to witness the revival of traditional games of Lahore which were played in the past.
Samina Fazil, Deputy Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "Recognizing the historical value of traditional games is crucial to understanding the cultural heritage of the region. The Walled City of Lahore Authority’s "Khedan Lahore Dian" initiative exemplifies a significant move towards reviving Lahore's indigenous games, thereby preserving an important facet of the city's history and culture.
By promoting these traditional games, the initiative raises public awareness of shared cultural roots and deepens appreciation for the region's unique historical landscape."
Kamran Lashari, Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority, expressed his opinion about the event and said, "We are encouraged by the strong public turnout, which demonstrates a positive response to our ongoing initiatives. Aligned with our mission, we have organized a series of cultural and recreational events across our heritage sites, creating meaningful opportunities for community engagement and celebration of cultural heritage. These activities serve to connect the public with their cultural roots in an enriching and dynamic way."
Moreover, Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore, talked about the significance of Lahore's traditional games. She said, "The Walled City of Lahore Authority has chosen traditional games that remain popular and are still played in rural areas but have mostly disappeared from city life. These games represent an important part of our culture and history. Through the "Khedan Lahore Dian" initiative, our main aim is to draw attention back to these long-cherished games, which have been enjoyed by generations for many years. By these activities, we aim to promote an important element of history and culture which represents the social life of ordinary folks in the past".
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews progress on Dhee Rani programme5 minutes ago
-
CTD arrested 34 terrorists across Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Eight profiteers arrested5 minutes ago
-
Smog crackdown: 81 shops sealed, three cases registered5 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested after encounter15 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police conduct flag March25 minutes ago
-
Dera police recover over 4kg drugs: 7 drug peddlers arrested25 minutes ago
-
PM offers sympathies to Malaysian Prime Minister over loss of lives in recent floods25 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar dismisses claims of state brutality, calls reports of gunshot wounds "Malicious"45 minutes ago
-
Over one million Indian troops make Kashmiris’ lives a hell: APHC45 minutes ago
-
Romania’s path to progress, National Day highlights achievements, future goals: Envoy55 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 75% drop in serious crimes during 202455 minutes ago