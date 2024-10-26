WCLA organizes 'Khedan Lahore Dian' at Shalimar Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised a gaming activity titled "Khedan Lahore Dian" at Shalimar Gardens in collaboration with Bacha Party, clothing brand.

A number of traditional games were played at the event. Around 200 people gathered to play and attend the gaming activity at Shalimar Gardens. Latto, Pitho Gol Gram, Tug-of-War, Kabbadi and other such kinds of traditional games were played representing the cultural heritage of Lahore.

Children and students from different schools of Lahore came to participate in the games.

Prizes were also distributed among the participants Bacha Party kids clothing Brand.

People expressed positive feedback regarding the event.

They said that these kinds of activities are very helpful to promote sports and community health in the city.

They were also pleased to witness the revival of traditional games of Lahore which were played in the past.

Samina Fazil, Deputy Director Media and Marketing WCLA, said, "When discussing the cultural heritage of the region, it is imperative to give due consideration to traditional games that have played a significant role in shaping its historical narrative.

The initiative "Khedan Lahore Dian," launched by the Walled City of Lahore Authority, serves as a commendable effort to revive the traditional games of Lahore.

Through such activities, we not only succeed in preserving and promoting these traditional games, but also raise public awareness about this shared cultural legacy, fostering a deeper understanding of the region’s historical context regarding indigenous games".

Kamran Lashari, Director General WCLA, expressed his opinions about the event and said, "We are pleased to observe the substantial participation from the public, which reflects a highly encouraging response to our ongoing efforts.