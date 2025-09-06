WCLA Organizes Milad At Chowk Wazir Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Saturday organized a soulful and spiritually enriching Women’s Milad at the historic Chowk Wazir Khan as part of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.
According to a spokesperson,women from diverse walks of life gathered in an atmosphere of devotion and reverence to pay homage to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The program began with Naqabat by Ghulam Mustafa Khial,followed by moving recitations of Naats by renowned Naat Khawans Gulrez Atif Naqshbandi,Mohammad Bilal Naqshbandi and Mohammad Zia Hijveri.
Students from Sarangi school,Lohari Gate also participated by presenting Naats,reflecting the deep love and respect of the younger generation for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The evening concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony,symbolizing joy and gratitude on this blessed occasion.
Addressing the gathering,WCLA Director General(DG) Maleeha Rashid said that such events not only revive the cultural and spiritual traditions of the Walled City but also provide a platform for communities,especially women to unite in expressing their devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The historic setting of Masjid Wazir Khan enhanced the sanctity and beauty of the event,making the Milad a memorable and spiritually uplifting experience for all participants.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WCLA organizes milad at Chowk Wazir Khan3 minutes ago
-
Nation united with Pakistan army: Speaker Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Defence Day commemorated in Abbottabad with tributes and plantation drive3 minutes ago
-
Kamal pays tribute to Pak Army on Defence Day3 minutes ago
-
NDMA hosts US disaster experts for innovative response measures at NEOC4 minutes ago
-
Special Polio eradication campaign continues4 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti commemorates September 6th a day of courage and sacrifice4 minutes ago
-
Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)'s life is beacon of light for all of us: CM Murad13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor visits Quaid's mausoleum on Defence Day13 minutes ago
-
Home secretary reviews security of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions,gatherings13 minutes ago
-
Defence Day Tribute: Pakistan remembers lion heart Captain Sher Khan (NH)13 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi central procession concludes peacefully in Haripur14 minutes ago