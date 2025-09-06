Open Menu

WCLA Organizes Milad At Chowk Wazir Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM

WCLA organizes milad at Chowk Wazir Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Saturday organized a soulful and spiritually enriching Women’s Milad at the historic Chowk Wazir Khan as part of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

According to a spokesperson,women from diverse walks of life gathered in an atmosphere of devotion and reverence to pay homage to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The program began with Naqabat by Ghulam Mustafa Khial,followed by moving recitations of Naats by renowned Naat Khawans Gulrez Atif Naqshbandi,Mohammad Bilal Naqshbandi and Mohammad Zia Hijveri.

Students from Sarangi school,Lohari Gate also participated by presenting Naats,reflecting the deep love and respect of the younger generation for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The evening concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony,symbolizing joy and gratitude on this blessed occasion.

Addressing the gathering,WCLA Director General(DG) Maleeha Rashid said that such events not only revive the cultural and spiritual traditions of the Walled City but also provide a platform for communities,especially women to unite in expressing their devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The historic setting of Masjid Wazir Khan enhanced the sanctity and beauty of the event,making the Milad a memorable and spiritually uplifting experience for all participants.

