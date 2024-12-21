Open Menu

WCLA Organizes Talent Hunt At Lahore Fort

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

WCLA organizes talent hunt at Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organized a two-day talent hunt at Royal Kitchen, Lahore Fort, showcasing local and regional talent.

On its first day, several local performers and artists participated in the event and showcased their talent. This two-day event included sessions of painting, calligraphy, musical instrument, singing, dancing, stand-up comedy and open mic. Participants and attendees expressed positive feedback and praised WCLA's attempt to create this opportunity for local artists to flourish their talents.

Samina Fazil, Deputy Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "Our country is rich in talented artists and performers, but there is a significant lack of platforms to showcase, nurture, and promote their abilities. This talent hunt, organized by the Walled City of Lahore Authority, was designed to provide a stage where artists could present their skills to a broad audience.

Additionally, such events serve as a source of inspiration, encouraging others to develop and refine their own talents".

Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "This talent hunt event is not only a platform to discover new talent but also a reflection of the traditional performances once held at Mughal courts. In medieval times, singers, dancers, and poets showcased their skills on stage and were rewarded by the emperor. Inspired by this tradition, we have recreated a similar experience, where contemporary artists performed their crafts. We are delighted by the enthusiastic public participation in this event and remain committed to organizing such programs in the future to strengthen the bond between the public and our heritage sites".

