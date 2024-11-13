WCLA Signs MoU With RUDA To Enhance Tourist Access To Historical Sites
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:26 PM
In a landmark initiative aimed at improving accessibility for tourists, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to establish a streamlined and innovative route to the Shahdara Historical Complex
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) In a landmark initiative aimed at improving accessibility for tourists, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to establish a streamlined and innovative route to the Shahdara Historical Complex.
This new partnership will ease the flow of tourists by reducing rotation times and providing multiple, convenient access points from various parts of the city.
The Shahdara Historical Complex, an iconic site housing heritage landmarks such as the tombs of Emperor Jahangir and Empress Nur Jahan, is a key destination for history enthusiasts and international visitors.
The collaboration between WCLA and RUDA will allow for easier navigation to this treasured location, especially from alternative sides of the bridge, bringing added convenience and access from other areas within the city.
This new access route is expected to significantly alleviate congestion, enhancing the overall experience for tourists.
By opening additional pathways, the initiative aligns with WCLA’s mission to preserve cultural heritage while promoting sustainable tourism.
Mr. Kamran Lashari Director General WCLA said “We are committed to preserving Lahore’s historical essence while creating infrastructure that supports a modern and accessible tourism experience,” He further added “Through this MOU with RUDA, we look forward to facilitating easier movement for tourists, allowing them to experience the Shahdara Historical Complex in a manner that respects its heritage and maximizes convenience.”
The agreement is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen Lahore’s tourism infrastructure, providing visitors with a seamless, enriched experience while highlighting the city’s historical and cultural significance. This initiative is set to commence in the coming months, with updates on project progress and additional access points to be announced soon.
APP/nam
Recent Stories
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confide ..
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates
Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras
Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Babar, Shaheen on clinching top ODI rankings
SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, World Bank advance agenda for expo ..
Curry dazzles on Thompson's return as Warriors down Mavs
SME’s role highlighted to keep export industries’ supply chain intact
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduces new payment creation system
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle diabetes challenge3 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region3 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confidence3 minutes ago
-
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates3 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras3 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's message on World Kindness Day21 minutes ago
-
Rs. 6.3m fine imposed on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles21 minutes ago
-
Minister holds divisional review meeting on wheat cultivation at Agriculture House21 minutes ago
-
Female student killed, four hurt in road mishap31 minutes ago
-
Experts stress close coordination at federal-provincial level for food safety31 minutes ago
-
DC visits Road Master bus terminal to inspect smoke-emitting vehicles31 minutes ago
-
LDA City to launch Business Bay, Education City zones: Bilal Yaseen31 minutes ago