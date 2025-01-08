Open Menu

WCLA Signs MoU With Women University

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 08:31 PM

WCLA signs MoU with Women University

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) to promote tourism, heritage and research

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) to promote tourism, heritage and research.

It was mutually agreed that the WCLA and the LCWU would collaborate with each other to organise tours and events in order to promote heritage.

Kamran Lashari, Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, stressed the close link between heritage and education at the MoU signing ceremony. He highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting the nation's history and culture to foster understanding and pride. Lashari expressed gratitude to Lahore College for Women University for their partnership, noting that such collaborations are key to inspiring future generations to engage with and protect regional heritage.

Prof. Dr. Uzma Quraishi, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University, said, “It is one of our priorities to educate our students about the history and culture of the country. We encourage our students to carry out research and explore the topics which are related to the society, culture and history of our region so that their understanding of our rich cultural legacy could be developed. In this regard, this Memorandum of Understanding will benefit in our cause as we shall make our students take part in the events and guided tours organized by the Walled City of Lahore Authority”.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Tours LCWU

Recent Stories

KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinica ..

KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinical research, trials courses

2 minutes ago
 Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Ta ..

Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Tanveer

21 seconds ago
 Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out o ..

Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out of control

22 seconds ago
 UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local T ..

UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local Terrorist List for terrorist or ..

5 minutes ago
 CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every d ..

CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every day: Azma Bokhari

24 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasises crucial role of Arm ..

20 minutes ago
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet d ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mo ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..

35 minutes ago
 Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

1 hour ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with ..

9 minutes ago
 SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundatio ..

SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare

9 minutes ago
 ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan