WCLA Signs MoU With Women University
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 08:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) to promote tourism, heritage and research.
It was mutually agreed that the WCLA and the LCWU would collaborate with each other to organise tours and events in order to promote heritage.
Kamran Lashari, Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, stressed the close link between heritage and education at the MoU signing ceremony. He highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting the nation's history and culture to foster understanding and pride. Lashari expressed gratitude to Lahore College for Women University for their partnership, noting that such collaborations are key to inspiring future generations to engage with and protect regional heritage.
Prof. Dr. Uzma Quraishi, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University, said, “It is one of our priorities to educate our students about the history and culture of the country. We encourage our students to carry out research and explore the topics which are related to the society, culture and history of our region so that their understanding of our rich cultural legacy could be developed. In this regard, this Memorandum of Understanding will benefit in our cause as we shall make our students take part in the events and guided tours organized by the Walled City of Lahore Authority”.
